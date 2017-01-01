Nokia delivers 100G Core and Metro for Jio in India

Nokia announced it has provided optical core and metro solution for Reliance Jio Infocomm's (Jio) pan-India 4G LTE network to support traffic growth created by the operator's initiative to deliver broadband connectivity for all of India.



Jio is engaged in rolling out a national mobile broadband network in India and began offering services in September 2016. As part of this deployment, Nokia is providing a 100 Gbit/s transport network that spans 90,000 km designed to enable Jio to offer high-capacity broadband services to underserved regions throughout India, as well as support nationwide long-distance (NLD) service.



In early March, Ericsson announced that it was providing its OSS fulfilment suite as part of Jio's broadband network deployment.

Nokia noted that over the past six months, Jio has achieved rapid subscriber growth as part of its plan to transform India into one of the top ten broadband countries globally. With broadband penetration currently at less than 20%, according to ITU data, the majority of the country's population is underserved and as part of its effort to change this Jio is deploying Nokia's transport network to support high bandwidth services such as video streaming, multimedia content distribution and cloudand business services.Through the agreement, Nokia is supplying an optical solution designed to provide a scalable, resilient transport network that can meet the connectivity and communication needs for both fixed and wireless users. Jio has deployed the 1830 Photonic Service Switch, including wavelength routing technology and 100 Gbit/s DWDM capabilities, enhanced with GMPLS functionality to enable capacity management and restoration and allow the rapid deployment of new services.Previously, in late February Jio and Cisco announced a collaboration to expand Jio's multi-terabit capacity, all-IP converged network based on Cisco's Open Network Architecture and cloud-scale networking technologies offering support for IP/MPLS and encompassing data centre, WiFi, security and contact centre solutions. It was noted that as part of its network roll-out Jio had installed over 300,000 km of fibre, and built India's largest cloud data centre.