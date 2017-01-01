Nistica unveils FLEXBOX grid-flexible, disaggregated ROADM

Nistica, a Fujikura subsidiary and supplier agile optical networking solutions, has unveiled FLEXBOX, a disaggregated ROADM node designed for next-generation software defined networks (SDN), and plans to work with existing system vendor customers to deliver the product to carriers and webscale end customers.



Offered in single rack unit (1 RU) form-factors, Nistica's products are designed to enable broadcast-and-select and route-and-select architectures by integrating its grid-flexible single and dual C-band and L-band wavelength selective switches (WSS).



For the new solution, Nistica has leveraged gain-controlled optical amplification derived from its expertise in ROADM blade optical signal control loops that is incorporated with the WSS technology to enable an automated optical layer for carriers seeking hands-free operation via software control.



Nistica is introducing a customised black-box model whereby OEMs can specify optical layer differentiators, as well as tailor the software layer to offer advanced optical capabilities to end customers. Based on standardised SDN support of NetConf and RestConf network management interfaces through Yang models, FLEXBOX is designed to be compatible with emerging standards within collaborative platforms such as OpenROADM and Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP).



Nistica is demonstrating the functionality of the FLEXBOX solution at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles.

