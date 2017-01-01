NFWare Targets Virtualised Networking Software

NFWare, a developer of network software designed to enable processing of traffic at the speeds of dedicated hardware using standard x86 servers,





a. Founded in 2014 by Alexander Britkin, current CEO, lead developers Igor Ryzhov and Pavel Ivashchenko and Ruslan Smelyanskiy as a spin-off start-up from non-profit organisation Applied Research Center for Computer Networks (ARCCN) based in Moscow, with offices in Russia, Spain and Silicon Valley





b. Developing virtualised IP routing technology for telco networks and data centres.





c. Backed by VC investors including Telefonica, Almaz Capital and Maxfield Capital.





Announced that it has raised $2 million in new venture funding in a round led by Sistema Venture Capital fund, a company of Sistema, a main shareholder in mobile operator MTS serving Russia and the CIS, with participation from existing investors including Maxfield Capital and Almaz Capital VC funds, as well as Wayra, the accelerator of Telefonica Open Future_.





The company is developing solutions based on NFV (network functions virtualisation) and SDN (software defined networking) technology that are designed to enable the migration of network infrastructure functions to a software-based virtual environment that does not rely on dedicated hardware platforms.





NFWare's software-based networking technology is intended to significantly increase network speed for high-load traffic processing utilising standard x86 servers. NFWare states that its solutions enable throughput of up to 200 Gbit/s with a single virtual machine for Internet-mix traffic. The company's solutions are designed to work efficiently including in core networks and to help operators significantly reduce network infrastructure costs.





NFWare's key products are as follows:





1. Virtual ADC, a load balancing solution that improves traffic processing speed for high-load applications via support for up to 40 million connections per second per virtual machine and protects against DDoS attacks.





2. Virtual CGNAT (carrier grade network access translation) with 200 Gbit/s capacity, designed to extend the life of IPv4 network infrastructure, mitigate IPv4 address exhaustion and enable migration to IPv6.





3. Packet processing algorithms designed to allow processing of more traffic with less hardware.





NFWare noted that it has deployed its solutions in European operator networks and has been involved in projects for large telecom companies including Telefonica and Rostelecom. In February 2017, NFWare announced a contract with major Internet company Mail.Ru Group.



