NeoPhotonics launches 1310nm Lasers for 100G QSFP28

NeoPhotonics has announced general availability of high power 1310 nm lasers and laser arrays qualified for applications in low-cost, non-hermetic packages for 100 Gbit/s silicon photonics-based QSFP28 modules targeting the data centre market.



NeoPhotonics stated that the new lasers and laser arrays are designed to address the need for custom high-power and non-hermetic lasers that provide the light source for silicon photonics-based transceivers providing 100 Gbit/s connectivity within the data centre. The company added that deployment of these transceivers delivered in standard MSA formats such as CWDM4, CLR4 and PSM4, typically in a QSFP28 form factor, is currently underway.



To support the emerging silicon photonics ecosystem, NeoPhotonics has developed and qualified according to the Telcordia GR-468-CORE Issue 2 standard, a range of high power, uncooled lasers and laser arrays for a number of major silicon photonics transceiver manufacturers.









NeoPhotonics' new lasers are designed to provide an efficient, high power light source that leverages a specific implementation of silicon-based high speed analogue and digital electronic devices and photonic components. The high power 1310 nm CW DFB lasers are qualified compliant with Telcordia GR-468-CORE Issue 2, which encompasses criteria including damp heat testing for powered non-hermetic devices. The products are production ready.NeoPhotonics noted that its lasers are designed with a focus on three key customer requirements: the need for high optical power output, ranging from 40 to 7 0mW, for both NRZ and PAM4 modulation; proven reliability in non-hermetic packages to meet the volume and low cost requirements associated with mega-data centre applications; and custom features to allow the use of automated laser attach and alignment methods to help reduce assembly costs.Regarding the products, Tim Jenks, chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics, said, "These uncooled, high power non-hermetic CW DFB lasers and laser arrays are a key component for… emerging 100, 200 or 400 Gbit/s silicon photonics-based transceivers for data centre switching applications… the new lasers illustrate the wide ranging applications for NeoPhotonics' advanced hybrid photonic integration technology, efficiently combining high power InP laser technology with partners' silicon photonics modulator technology".