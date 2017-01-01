NeoPhotonics Develops Micro Modulator for 400~600 Gbps

NeoPhotonics has developed a 64 GBaud, polarization multiplexed, quadrature micro-modulator (Micro-MOD) implemented in a small form factor (3.9x27x13 mm) package. The unit is co-packaged with a quad-channel, differential 64 GBaud driver with an Indium Phosphide based Mach-Zehnder (MZ) quadrature modulator chip. It has a bandwidth over 40 GHz and exhibits low insertion loss in a small form factor modulator. By integrating the drivers inside the modulator package directly adjacent to the low power InP modulator chip, the total power requirement is 4.5 Watts. which leverage its small size, high bandwidth and low power dissipation.



The company said its new modulator is designed for applications in pluggable coherent CFP2-ACO and CFP2-DCO modules as well as on transport line cards. The Micro-MOD could be used in 400/600 Gbps coherent transceiver modules and in line card applications. It joins the NeoPhotonics family of 64 GBaud components, including a 64 GBaud Micro-ICR and ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers.



"When coupled with our high bandwidth Micro-ICR and ultra-narrow linewidth tunable laser, this new micro-modulator represents a significant step in providing small form factor capability for next gen 400/600 Gbps datacenter interconnect, core metro and long haul networks for carriers worldwide,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “This device is an excellent example of our advanced hybrid photonic integration capabilities as it depends on a close integration of driver and modulator chips made out of different high performance materials to achieve superior performance, low power, high reliability and stability,” continued Mr. Jenks.



