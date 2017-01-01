MRV enhances Pro-Vision orchestration software with RestConf northbound API

MRV Communications, a provider of advanced packet and optical solutions for service providers, data centre operators and enterprises, has announced an upgrade to its Pro-Vision service management and orchestration software platform via the addition of a RestConf northbound application program interface (API).



The new Pro-Vision interface is based on standards-compliant Yang models, including those defined by the Open Networking Foundation's (ONF) T-API open standard, enabling integration with high-order orchestration platforms, thereby providing full lifecycle service orchestration (LSO) for transport services.



Pro-Vision integrates with MRV's family of optical transport and switching platforms and is designed to enable service providers to create, manage, diagnose, visualise and optimise multi-layer networks, while also reducing their opex costs.



MRV stated that through the addition of the next generation RestConf northbound API, Pro-Vision can help to further simplify the use and service orchestration of SDN-enabled networks, as well as supporting troubleshooting functions and new optical and packet products and features.







MRV's Pro-Vision is designed to scale to address a range of customer requirements, from regional operators to large global service providers. The solution offers an intuitive GUI to help automate provisioning and management for thousands of network elements, and delivers enhanced control, awareness and troubleshooting capabilities to support service provisioning, assurance, monitoring, reporting, maintenance and inventory management functions.MRV launched Pro-Vision 3.2.1 for the provisioning, management, troubleshooting and reporting for packet and optical services in late 2015. The platform is designed to streamline lifecycle orchestration of MEF CE2.0 and optical transport services using GUI-based screens. Combined with MRV's OptiDriver, OptiPacket and OptiSwitch products featuring ROADM and 100 Gbit/s interfaces, the solution can support full control of optical transport and packet services.Pro-Vision is designed to address LSO from planning to activation and monitoring, including maintenance and troubleshooting. The new release also introduced an optical channel monitoring capability that works together with a dedicated module from MRV's optical transport portfolio to allow automated monitoring for up to eight 40- or 80-channel DWDM trunks per module.