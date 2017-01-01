Metaswitch Offers White Label Cloud Contact Center Solution

Metaswitch announced several enhancements to its Cloud Contact Center (powered by Telax) offering, including white label capabilities that enable service providers to construct custom, trusted brand experiences for their customers.



Metaswitch Cloud Contact Center enables providers to offer the highest voice quality and reliability to its business customers’ help desk, customer service, sales and billing departments. Advanced capabilities include intelligent skill-based routing, multi-channel support and workforce management.



New features include:

White-label branding capabilities -- Metaswitch’s provider-focused solution enables service provider branding right out-of-the-box, with no additional fees or special training required.

Real-time Business Intelligence – Provides interactive and intuitive visualization of real-time data.

Multi-Location Agent – Compiles call statistics on a queue-by-queue basis and across multiple locations. Perfect for the demanding needs of verticals such as retail, healthcare and banking, it also enables central administration of location-specific scheduling, routing, and dashboards.

Enhanced UI - User interface enhancements provides clearer visibility into user activity and resource utilization.

“Metaswitch understands the value of the brands that our service provider customers have worked so hard to build, said Chris Carabello, senior director of product marketing for Metaswitch. By providing them with a solution custom-built for service providers with comprehensive brand insertion capabilities, and best-in-class business intelligence, they have greater opportunity to differentiate themselves in the multi-billion dollar cloud contact center market.”