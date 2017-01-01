Menara unveils Tunable SFP+ transceiver with OTN framing and FEC

Menara Networks, an IPG Photonics business and vertically integrated supplier of IP/Ethernet DWDM transport solutions, has announced the introduction of what the company claims is the first tunable SFP+ transceiver incorporating integrated OTN framing and forward error correction (FEC) functionality.



A member of Menara's existing Atlas family of 'system-in-module' transceiver products, the new OTN SFP+ transceiver leverages the company's proprietary, high speed mixed signal CMOS RADIA ASIC and is full C-band tunable across the ITU-T 50 GHz grid. The device also supports G.709-compliant OTN framing and G.975-compliant GFEC and EFEC capabilities and is offered in a SFP+ MSA-compliant form factor.



The new tunable OTN SFP+ product is designed to be compatible with all major MPLS routers, Ethernet switches and packet-optical platforms, and can enable up to 3,000 DWDM transmission reach for both 10 Gigabit Ethernet and 10 Gbit/s SONET/SDH client signals.



Menara expects to begin sampling the Atlas tunable OTN SFP+ solution in the second quarter of 2017.



Menara Networks also announced sampling of a coherent CFP-DCO transceivers to select customers based on an advanced 16 nm coherent processor. The new CFP-DCO DWDM transceiver is designed to support DWDM coherent transmission for 100 and 200 Gbit/s per wavelength in a CFP MSA form factor and offers functionality including adaptive advanced modulation, DSP for linear and non-linear fibre impairments compensation, G.709-compliant OTN framing and hard and soft decision-based FEC encoding/decoding.



Commenting on the new product, Siraj Nour El Ahmadi, Menara co-founder and president, said, "Customers worldwide have achieved substantial cost savings and time-to-market advantages using Menara's OTN XFP 'system-in-a-module' transceivers to eliminate the need for DWDM transponders in their networks… the new sub-micron CMOS RADIA ASIC and low power designs… bring the same benefits in the smaller SFP+ form factor…".



