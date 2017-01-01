Menara samples C-band tunable coherent CFP-DCO transceivers

Menara Networks, an IPG Photonics business and vertically integrated provider of IP/Ethernet DWDM transport solutions, has announced immediate sampling of its coherent CFP-DCO transceivers to select customers.





Based on an advanced 16 nm coherent processor, Menara's latest digital CFP-DCO DWDM transceiver is designed to support DWDM coherent transmission for 100 and 200 Gbit/s per wavelength in a CFP MSA form factor. The device performs functionality including adaptive advanced modulation, digital signal processing for linear and non-linear fibre impairments compensation, G.709-compliant OTN framing and a range of hard and soft decision-based FEC encoding/decoding.





Compatible with 100 Gigabit Ethernet, CAUI, OTL4.10 and OTL 4.4 interfaces, Menara's new coherent CFP-DCO is full C-band tunable and offers support for ITU-T G.694.1 12.5 GHz flexible grid. The solution is designed to support ZR, data centre interconnection (DCI), metro and long haul network applications.





At OFC 2017, Menara is showcasing its new coherent CFP-DCO transceivers on a 250 km repeater-less fibre link featuring IPG Photonics' compact hybrid EDFA/Raman Optical Services Transport Platform (OSTP). The company will also demonstrate its transceiver solution integrating C-band tunability, OTN framing and FEC in a SFP+ transceiver MSA form factor.





In March 2016, Menara announced the availability of a MSA CFP-2 100 Gbit/s adapter module designed to accommodate QSFP28 transceivers covering all 100 Gbit/s MSAs and reaches. Menara claimed this was the first solution able to adapt any MSA QSFP28 100 Gbit/s module into a MSA-compliant CFP2 100 Gbit/s module.