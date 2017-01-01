Mellanox: 100G Transceiver Shipments Ramp Up Quickly

Mellanox Technologies reported that it has shipped more than 200,000 VCSEL and silicon photonics transceiver modules to serve the growing demand of hyperscale Web 2.0, cloud, and enterprise 100Gb/s networks. The modules are delivered in the QSFP28 form factor as Active Optical Cables (AOCs) or as standalone pluggable transceivers.



“The 100Gb/s optical transceivers market has ramped very quickly and we have ramped our optical manufacturing capabilities with it, and are shipping multiple product families in high volume,” said Amir Prescher, senior vice president of business development and general manager of the interconnect business at Mellanox. “Multi-mode optics are the most cost effective solution on the market today to connect 25G and 100G Ethernet servers and switches over shorter data center reaches. For longer reaches, customers selected our silicon photonics-based PSM4 transceivers as the most cost effective, highest configurable, single-mode transceiver available.”



Recently, Mellanox announced that is has shipped over 100,000 Direct Attach Copper (DAC) cables for 100Gb/s networks. DAC are used to link servers and storage to Top-of-Rack switches; typically less than 3 meters in length. Transceivers and AOCs offer lengths up to 2km.



http://www.mellanox.com



