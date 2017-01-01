MACOM unveils 100G CWDM4 transmitter

MACOM) unveiled the production ready MAOP-L284CN, a 100 Gbit/s CWDM4 transmitter L-PIC (lasers integrated with a silicon photonic integrated circuit) and supporting driver and controller IC chipset, and introduced its complete PAM4 technology chipset for 100 Gbit/s applications.



L-PIC solution



MACOM's L-PIC device combines four distributed feedback (DFB) laser diodes utilising its patented Etched Facet Technology (EFT), four 28 Gbit/s Mach-Zehnder optical modulators integrated with CWDM mux, monitor photodiodes and an output coupler for operation over a single standard single mode fibre.



Using MACOM’s patented self-aligning etched facet technology (SAEFTTM) to enable precision attachment of the lasers to the L-PIC, the device allows customers to bypass optimising optical coupling with active alignment and curing by providing an integrated single device designed to reduce manufacturer assembly time and component cost.



The MAOP-L284CN L-PIC transmitter is available as part of a complete chipset platform, including the MAMF-011095 silicon PIC controller and MASC-37053A high-speed, low-power modulator driver. The chipset solution eliminates the need to assemble discrete components and reduces configuration and test costs.



MACOM noted that after the recent acquisition of AppliedMicro and its PAM4 technology, it will extend the L-PIC transmitter platform to support 200 and 400 Gbit/s switch-to-fibre applications.



PAM4 chipset



Supporting 100 Gbit/s data rates over a single wavelength to enable single fibre and four-lane parallel fibre connectivity for 100, 200 and 400 Gigabit Ethernet applications, MACOM's PAM4 chipset features a new TIA, transmit and receive CDR devices and linear electro-absorption modulated laser (EML) driver.



MACOM's new PAM4 chipset for single lambda 100/200/400 Gbit/s includes the following products:



1. MATA-005817 single-channel 53 Gbaud PAM4 linear TIA enabling 100 Gbit/s over a single lambda.

2. MAOM-005311 single-channel 53 Gbaud PAM4, 1.8 Vpp single ended linear driver for single lambda 100 Gbit/s EML transmitters.

3. MATA-03819 four-channel 53 Gbaud PAM4 linear TIA for 200/400 Gbit/s parallel fibre applications with PIN photodetectors.

4. MATA-03919 four-channel 53 Gbaud PAM4 linear TIA for 200/400 Gbit/s multi-wavelength single fibre applications with APD photodetectors.

5. MAOM-005411 four-channel 53 Gbaud PAM4, 1.8 Vpp single ended linear driver for 100 Gbit/s per lambda EML-based parallel/multi-wavelength transmitters.

6. MAOM-38051 four-channel 28 Gbaud PAM4 (56 Gbit/s) transmit CDR with 2.5 V differential pre-driver and adaptive equaliser for EML applications.

7. MAOM-38053 four-channel 28 Gbaud PAM4 (56 Gbit/s) transmit CDR with 2.5 V differential driver and adaptive equaliser for silicon photonics.

8. QMASC-38040 four-channel 28 Gbaud PAM4 (56 Gbit/s) receive analogue CDR with limiting amplifier for applications as a companion to the TIA.