Luxtera unveils Duplex 100G CWDM2 QSFP with PAM4

Luxtera, a leading supplier of silicon photonics solutions, announced the sampling of its 100G-CWDM2 QSFP optical transceiver module based on its latest silicon photonics chipset and targeting applications in cloud, enterprise and high performance computing,



Luxtera's new LUX45202 optical transceiver is a 100 Gbit/s duplex solution developed for 100 Gbit/s deployments for cloud, enterprise and high performance computing end users, and is designed to offer high performance and reliability at a low price point. The solution implements PAM4 modulation, enabling the device to deliver using two lasers the performance that current solutions require four lasers to achieve.







The new LUX45202 transceiver module offers key features including:1. 100 Gbit optical transceiver in QSFP28-compliant form-factor.2. Multi-rate capability, with support for 10.3125, 20.625 or 25.78125 Gbit/s per electrical channel.3. Support for CWDM2 and reach of over 2 km.4. Power consumption of less than 3.5 W.Luxtera's LUX45202 100 Gbit/s duplex CWDM2 optical transceiver is currently sampling to select customers, with volume production scheduled for the second half of 2017.Recently, Luxtera announced a partnership with TSMC for next generation silicon photonics manufacturing. Under the agreement, Luxtera and TSMC are developing a new silicon photonics technology platform designed to double optical link performance while enabling four times the raw data rate of existing silicon photonics solutions. The technology will provide SoC integration of optical interconnect with the CMOS logic for applications including network switch, storage and compute solutions.