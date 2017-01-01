London Internet Exchange Picks Ciena for DCI

London Internet Exchange (LINX) has deployed Ciena’s Waveserver stackable data center interconnect (DCI) platform for connecting its data centers throughout London.



LINX has 11 points of presences (PoPs) across London, with more than 740 members connecting more than 70 different countries. LINX offers its members cost-effective and high-capacity links between its data centers to efficiently exchange traffic between a large number of diverse international peering partners.



Ciena said its Waveserver, LINX can provide multiple terabits of connectivity between its Harbour Exchange, Equinix LD5 and Interxion locations, enabled by the platform’s massive capacity and density—400 Gb/s of line capacity plus any mix of 10G, 40G or 100G of client Ethernet services up to 400 Gb/s, in a compact, one rack unit form factor.



