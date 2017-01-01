Level 3 Expands SDN-enabled dynamic Ethernet to APAC

Level 3 Communications, which is in the process of being acquired by CenturyLink, announced it is expanding availability of its Metro 2.0 global Ethernet platform and software-defined networking (SDN) solutions to the Asia Pacific region, enabling enterprises to access its Ethernet platform at two points in each of Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore, for a total of six access points across the region.



Level 3's Ethernet services are available in more than 290 markets worldwide with flexible bandwidth options ranging from 2 Mbit/s up to 6 Gbit/s. The operator noted that the service features its SDN-based solutions platform, Adaptive Network Control Solutions (ANCS), offering with dynamic capacity, and that enterprises utilising the dynamic capacity capability account for over 1,500 bandwidth scalability events each month, with up to 75% during normal business hours.



Level 3's Ethernet platform offers full E-Line and E-Access product capabilities including Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) and Ethernet Private Line (EPL), which allow global end-to-end connectivity to both on- and off-net locations. The latest service expansion is part of Level 3's objective of providing a single, global Ethernet suite that offers customer-defined networking functionality including bandwidth scaling on demand.



Level 3 noted that it has an established presence in Asia Pacific and serves 14 on-net markets throughout the region with service reach to more than 50 markets. In Asia Pacific it offers global cloud and data centre connectivity to businesses, with on-ramps to AWS and Microsoft Azure in Singapore, and in addition to Ethernet services offers VPN, direct Internet access, managed services, unified communications, CDN and security solutions.



Level 3 also recently announced the deployment of DDoS scrubbing centres at facilities in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.



CenturyLink announced in October 2016 that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Level 3 in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $34 billion. Under terms of the agreement, Level 3 shareholders would receive $26.50 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 1.4286 shares of CenturyLink stock for each Level 3 share held, implying a total purchase price of $66.50 per Level 3 share. At that time the transaction was expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.



