Lenovo Hires Former Intel CIO to Head its Data Center Infrastucture

Lenovo appointed Kim Stevenson, the former CIO of Intel, as senior vice president and general manager leading its new Data Center Infrastructure (DCI) business segment, where she will oversee the company’s core data center products and solutions portfolio. Most recently, she spent eight years at Intel leading that company’s Client, Internet of Things and System Architecture (CISA) Group and serving as Intel CIO for four years. Before Intel, she spent seven years at the former EDS holding a variety of positions including vice president of its Worldwide Communications, Media and Entertainment (CM&E) Industry Practice.



Paul Ju, as vice president and general manager of Hyperscale, Ju joined Lenovo in September 2016 and has deep experience in hyperscale systems and cloud computing through management positions with leading global technology and data center providers.

Madhu Matta as vice president and general manager of High-Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence. Matta joined Lenovo in November 2015 and brings deep experience in advanced computing technologies through executive assignments at leading server and storage companies.

Radhika Krishnan as executive director and general manager of Software-Defined Data Center. Krishnan’s unit also includes networking technologies and telco solutions. She joined Lenovo in February 2016 and has a deep background in advanced server, storage, networking and software-defined technologies.

Lenovo also announced the following appointments: