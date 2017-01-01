Kingston Ships Next-Generation Data Center PCIe SSD

Kingston Digital announced shipment of its Data Center PCIe 1000 SSD, a Flash-based drive aggregates four 8-channel controllers together to deliver up to 1.25 million IOPS from a single SSD.



The PCIe-based NVMe Gen. 3.0 x8 SSD is targeted toward high-performance data center applications such as database optimization, online transaction processing (OLTP), software defined storage, virtual desktop infrastructure and virtualization.



“We are proud to introduce the next generation of PCIe storage and performance for data centers with our new DCP1000 PCIe NVMe SSD,” said Ariel Perez, SSD business manager, Kingston. “This drive is a game changer among data center technology solutions. DCP1000 SSD enables IT professionals to quickly and economically scale and improve performance without replacing an entire storage system or server infrastructure.”



Some key specs:



High capacity: With up to 3.2TB1, DCP1000 is a high-capacity NVMe solid-state drive.

Power failure protection: DCP1000 offers enterprise-class power failure protection to maximize uptime.

Interface: Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe™) PCle Gen 3.0 x8 Lanes

Capacities1: 800GB, 1.6TB, 3.2TB

Sequential Read/Write2:

800GB: 6,800 / 5,000MB/s

1.6TB: 6,800 / 6,000MB/s

3.2TB: 6,800 / 6,000MB/s



Steady-State Random 4k Read/Write2:

800GB: 900,000 / 145,000 IOPS

1.6TB: 1,100,000 / 200,000 IOPS

3.2TB: 1,000,000 / 180,000 IOPS



Latency: (Typical) Read/Write 100us / 30us3

Endurance: Terabytes Written (Whole Drive)4

800GB: 748TB5

1.6TB: 1500TB5

3.2TB: 2788TB5



