Kaloom Raises $10.7 Million for Data Center Networking

Kaloom, a Montréal, Canada and Silicon Valley based software start up that is developing a next generation networking solution for the data centre, which:



a. Was founded by technology veterans with experience in delivering large scale networking solutions via roles at companies including Ericsson, Redback Networks, 3Com, Nortel and Apple.



b. Is developing a solution designed to address the networking transformation and to enable customers to leverage new opportunities in networking using a high performance, low cost platform.



c. Announced that it has closed a $10.7 million committed Series A equity funding round led by the Quebec-based Fonds de solidarité FTQ, with the participation of Somel Investments, MBUZZ Investments, Griffin Fund II and other current investors and the company's officers. The transaction closed in December, 2016.



Kaloom is developing the Kaloom Flow Fabric, a software networking solution designed to transform the data centre. In particular, the Kaloom Flow Fabric will allow virtual network functions (VNFs) to run at scale utilising commodity hardware, merchant silicon and the existing data centre architecture. The software is intended to deliver benefits including a significant reduction in cost together with increased data centre performance, specifically lower latency and greater scalability.



The Kaloom Flow Fabric is designed to align with technology trends including open networking and the use of container based virtualisation, and is being built with a focus on providing carrier grade performance through enabling a lossless environment able to support reliable connectivity and high availability.



The company noted that the majority of its R&D operations are in Montréal, close to a number of technical universities and providing access to technical expertise and university data centre facilities, labs and other relevant R&D projects. Kaloom stated that it is presently expanding its team in Montréal and Silicon Valley and plans to release further product information and to hold demonstrations during 2017.



