Juniper Announces a Management Shuffle

Juniper Networks announced the appointment of Kevin Hutchins to the newly created position Senior Vice President of Strategy and Product Line Management. Juniper's engineering organization will now report into chief development officer, Andy Athreya. Both of these positions will report into chief executive officer, Rami Rahim.



Hutchins is a six-year veteran of Juniper and has been responsible for strategy and business development. Athreya has been an engineering leader at Juniper since 2004 and has held various leadership positions within the routing and security products groups.



In addition to these shifts, Jonathan Davidson has resigned from the company. Davidson served as executive vice president and general manager of Juniper Development and Innovation.



"The opportunity we have at Juniper to lead the next wave of innovation and network transformation in our industry is incredible," said Rami Rahim, chief executive officer, Juniper Networks. "To achieve our vision, I am thrilled to have Kevin Hutchins and Andy Athreya to lead and help realize our innovation potential. These changes will allow Juniper Networks to double-down on innovation."



