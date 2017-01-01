Jonathan Davidson Jumps Back to Cisco from Juniper

Jonathan Davidson is joining Cisco to lead its Service Provider Networking organization as senior vice president and general manager, service provider networking. He will report to Yvette Kanouff, the senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s service provider business unit.



Last week, Juniper announced an organization reshuffle and the appointment of Kevin Hutchins to the newly created position Senior Vice President of Strategy and Product Line Management. Juniper's engineering organization will now report into chief development officer, Andy Athreya. Both of these positions will report into chief executive officer, Rami Rahim.

Davidson previously served as executive vice president and general manager of Juniper Development and Innovation, and earlier as SVP/GM for Juniper’s Security, Switching and Solutions. Earlier in his career he was at Cisco.