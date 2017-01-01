Ixia Intros Scalable Test Solution for 5G

Ixia introduced a radio access network (RAN) test product designed for service providers, equipment and chip-set makers, as well as enterprises developing LTE Advanced Pro (4.5G) and 5G-related products and services.



IxLoad LTE XAir2 combines scale and performance testing with realistic subscriber emulation and quality of experience (QoE) validation, for applications and services. Additionally, IxLoad LTE XAir2 can be used for testing LTE on the unlicensed spectrum.



Ixia said its platform can test complex scenarios involving features like Carrier Aggregation to increase bandwidth, 4x4 Multiple Input, Multiple Output (MIMO), and 256 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM).



“While 4G was all about the consumer, 5G will be driven by the industrial Internet of Things, such as smart cities, augmented reality, and commercial applications in manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare,” said Sunil Kalidindi, vice president of product management at Ixia. “Ixia has been helping organizations, big and small, test and validate the performance of their networks, devices, and services for two decades. IxLoad LTE XAir2 combines that experience with proven technology, to realistically emulate mobile subscribers at scale, and help clear the path to 5G for our customers.”



