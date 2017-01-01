Ixia Demos PAM4-Based 200 Gigabit Ethernet

Ixia conducted a 200 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) live demonstration at OFC 2017. During the demo, Ixia sent and received IEEE 802.3bs compliant, line rate 200 GbE traffic via 50 Gbps, PAM4 electrical lanes over the QSFP56 form factor with passive direct attached copper cable.



Ixia noted that it is the first company to demonstrate line rate 200GbE technology by combining four electrical lanes of 50 Gbps, defined as 200GAUI-4 by IEEE802.3bs, via four-level Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4).