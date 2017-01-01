IS Kenya selects Telco Systems for Fibre Upgrade

22nd Telco Systems, a BATM Advanced Communications company and provider of SDN and NFV and multi-service Carrier Ethernet 2.0 and MPLS edge solutions, and Internet Solutions Kenya, a pan-African provider of cloud, communication, connectivity and carrier services, announced an agreement for the upgrade of Internet Solutions Kenya's entire fibre infrastructure to 10 Gbit/s.

Internet Solutions Kenya (IS Kenya), a subsidiary of the Dimension Data Group, which is part of NTT Group, provides cloud, communication, connectivity and carrier services to public and private sector organisations in Kenya and across East Africa. The upgraded network is designed to enable the operator to provide enterprise customers in Kenya and across the region with advanced business services.



Under the agreement, Telco Systems will provide IS Kenya with an automated, software-defined network able to support 10 Gigabit Ethernet. The new network will also be fully orchestrated, enabling faster service provisioning and simplified network deployment and maintenance operations.



Telco Systems is specifically supplying its EdgeGenie Orchestrator service management system, together with the T-Metro 7124, T-Marc 3348 and T-Marc 3308 demarcation devices.

The deployment will additionally provide IS Kenya with full MPLS services capability across the fibre network and to its customers, as well as enabling support for the latest MEF 2.0 standards. The upgrade to 10 Gigabit Ethernet is designed to help IS Kenya improve the quality of its services, deliver more data traffic and meet the increasing bandwidth requirements of its customers.



IS Kenya (formerly AccessKenya Group) was acquired by Dimension Data Group in 2013. The company holds four licenses from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), including DCNO, ISP, PDNO, and Local Loop Operator licenses and has capacity on the Seacom international subsea cable and, in partnership with Tata Communications, a Tier 1 PoP facility, providing diverse worldwide connectivity.



In 2016, Telco Systems announced the deployment if a 10 Gigabit Ethernet Carrier Ethernet network for the Kenya Education Network (KENET), a not-for-profit telecommunications operator in Kenya serving the education sector and research institutions. The new network was based on Telco Systems' T-Metro 8001 10 Gigabit Ethernet service aggregation platforms and T-Marc 3348S 10 Gigabit Ethernet demarcation devices.



