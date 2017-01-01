Interxion's Data Center Sales Grow 10% YoY, New Facilities Come Online

Interxion's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 was €110.5 million, a 10% increase over the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 5% increase over the third quarter of 2016. Gross profit was €67.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, a 10% increase over the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 5% increase over the third quarter of 2016.



Equipped Space increased by 3,000 square metres in the fourth quarter and 9,600 square metres for the full year to 110,800 square metres

Revenue Generating Space increased by 3,100 square metres in the fourth quarter and 8,100 square metres for the full year to 87,200 square metres

Utilisation Rate was 79% at the end of the year

During the fourth quarter, Interxion opened two new data centres: the first phase of its AMS8 data centre in Amsterdam, and the first two phases of its DUB3 data centre in Dublin. In addition, Interxion opened a 500 sqm expansion at its PAR7 data centre in Paris.





Some operational highlights:“Interxion continued its momentum into the fourth quarter, capping 2016 with double digit annual growth for revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, and solid margin improvement. We experienced growth across our key target segments, and we saw a continuation of strong bookings across all deal sizes,” said David Ruberg, Interxion’s Chief Executive Officer. ”Customers value our services, which are located in the main connectivity hubs across Europe, as they seek network-dense facilities where they create business value by gaining access to our vibrant Communities of Interest.”