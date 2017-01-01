Internet Society: 56 Cases of Deliberate Governments Shutdowns 2016

The Internet Society said there were 56 documented cases in 2016 where governments issued orders to temporarily shut down or restrict access to Internet services, often during elections, demonstrations or periods of social unrest. This compares to 15 such cases in 2015.



“Before they take action, we are calling policymakers to think twice: Internet shutdowns and content filtering are not the answer,” said Constance Bommelaer, Senior Director for Global Internet Policy at the Internet Society. “We are at a crossroads, and the actions we take today will determine whether the Internet will continue to be a driver of empowerment, or whether it will threaten personal freedoms and rights online,” added Bommelaer.