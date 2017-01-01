Intel announced the election of Omar Ishrak and Greg Smith to its board of directors.
Ishrak, 61, is the chairman and chief executive officer of Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology. Smith, 50, is the chief financial officer and executive vice president of corporate development and strategy at Boeing.
Intel Adds Two to its Board of Directors
