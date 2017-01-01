Inphi unveils 64 Gbaud linear TIA/VGA amplifier

Inphi announced production availability of its IN6450TA 64 Gbaud dual channel linear TIA/VGA amplifier, and that its 32 Gbit/s quad linear TIA with analogue and digital SPI interfaces and second-generation single chip quad channel linear driver in bare die form will be combined as a chipset to address the requirements of 100/200 Gbit/s coherent systems for metro and long haul applications.



64 Gbaud linear TIA/VGA amplifier



Inphi has announced production availability of its IN6450TA device, claimed as the first 64 Gbaud dual channel linear TIA/VGA amplifier, offering support for data rates of 400 to 600 Gbit/s per wavelength and targeting long haul, metro and data centre interconnect (DCI) applications.



The company noted that with growing demand for bandwidth, service providers and data centre operators require more efficient technologies, such as flexible coherent DWDM transmission capable of changing transmission capacity and reach on demand. This capability is enabled through the use of components capable of supporting multiple modulation formats and baud rates; the IN6450TA is designed to work with modulation formats supporting data rates of up to 600 Gbit/s on a single wavelength.



Inphi stated that it worked with NeoPhotonics on the design of the IN6450TA and its incorporation into NeoPhotonics' 64 Gbaud micro-ICR targeting applications in high-density line cards and pluggable transceivers.



Chipset for 100/200 Gbit/s coherent systems



The IN3254TA and IN3226DZ devices are designed to be integrated to enable higher density, lower cost solutions for emerging coherent optical sub-assembly (COSA) components. COSA implementations are designed to enable delivery of the newly proposed CFP2-DCO form factor, as well as provide the more compact, lower cost ACO modules with higher port-count line cards for 100/200 Gbit/s coherent transmission applications.



Inphi noted that for 100 Gbit/s, a major part of the growth is attributed to the CFP2 coherent modules expanding the addressable market for pluggable transceivers. The company's new transceivers are intended to enable the next generation of 100 and 200 Gbit/s networking infrastructure for metro and inter-data centre markets, where smaller size, lower cost and pluggable modules are the key requirements.



https://www.inphi.com