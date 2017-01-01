Inphi Intros 64 Gbaud SMT Driver

Inphi, a supplier of high-speed data transfer interconnects, announced sampling of its IN6417SZ device, claimed to be the first 64 Gbaud quad linear differential to single-ended Mach-Zehnder modulator driver delivered in a 14 x 9 mm SMT package.



The new 64 Gbaud SMT quad linear driver, which follows the companies announcement at ECOC 2016 of 64 Gbaud TIAs, extends Inphi's 64 Gbaud product portfolio that targets next-generation 400/600 Gbit/s coherent, long haul and metro optical interconnect applications.



Inphi noted that with growing demand for bandwidth, service providers and data centre operators are demanding more efficient technologies, such as flexible coherent DWDM transmission, which require components capable of supporting multiple modulation formats and baud rates. The new IN6417SZ product is designed to work with higher order modulation schemes for a range of data rates up to 600 Gbit/s on a single wavelength.



Inphi previously announced sampling of the IN6450TA 64 Gbaud dual channel linear TIA/VGA amplifier at ECOC in September 2016. The device supports data rates up to 600 Gbit/s per wavelength for long haul, metro and data centre interconnect networks using coherent technology.



In November 2016, Inphi announced a definitive agreement to acquire ClariPhy Communications, a provider of ultra-high-speed systems-on-chip (SoCs) for multi-terabit data, long haul and metro networking markets. ClariPhy specifically offered coherent DSP technology for long and short reach DWDM applications.



Inphi noted at the time that the acquired technology would enable it to offer coherent DSP, TIA and drivers for long haul and metro markets, direct-detect PAM DSP-based solutions for DCI edge applications and NRZ and PAM short reach solutions for inside the data centre. In addition, in components it stated that ClariPhy would bring TIA, driver, silicon photonics, coherent DSP, PAM and NRZ physical layer technology.



