InnoLight Demos 400G OSFP

InnoLight Technology based in Suzhou, China, a supplier of next generation cloud computing optical transceivers, has announced volume shipments of a suite of QSFP28 products and the availability of what it claims is the first 400 Gbit/s OSFP at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles.



InnoLight noted that 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 has become the de-facto standard for optical interconnects for cloud networks, as on a cost-per-gigabit basis 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 can be significantly more cost effective compared with 10 Gbit/s SFP+ and 40 Gbit/s QSFP+. As a result, the industry is rapidly deploying QSFP28 connections.



To support this transition, InnoLight is introducing a complete portfolio of QSFP28 optics solutions, as follows: SR4; eCWDM4; eSR4; CLR4; AOC; LR4 (Ethernet); QSFP28 to 4 x 25 Gbit/s SFP28 AOC; LR4 (dual rates); PSM4; LR4 (receive only); CWDM4; and ER4-Lite.



InnoLight stated that it is currently offering seventeen QSFP28 parts in mass production. The company noted that it is developing 400 Gbit/s solutions based on both the OSFP and QSFP-DD form factors to enable the optimal price-performance.



In addition, to support the 400 Gbit/s expansion, InnoLight will conduct a live demonstration of 400 Gbit/s OSFP optics during OFC.



http://www.innolight.com