IEEE Women In Engineering Int Leadership Conference - May 22-23

IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, today unveiled the conference agenda for the 2017 IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Conference (IEEE WIE ILC). Senior science and technology professionals are invited to come and exchange ideas, creating a community that fuels innovation and offers support to women and men who strive to Lead Beyond. Join us at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California on 22 – 23 May 2017 to collaborate and share.





Attendees should register by April 4 to receive Early Bird rates. To register for the IEEE WIE ILC, visit http://bit.ly/WIERegisterPR .





Leading speakers will discuss key strategies in these main categories: leadership, entrepreneurship, disruptive technology, innovation and empowerment. Keynote speakers include Microsoft EVP Business Development, Peggy Johnson; Intel Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Danielle Brown; DARPA Acting Deputy Director, Stefanie Tompkins; Harvey Mudd College President, Maria Klawe; and Ellevest CEO, Sallie Krawcheck. View the full agenda to meet all the speakers.





“Reflecting on previous IEEE WIE ILC events, my team and I used feedback from attendees to create a truly dynamic program,” said Nita Patel, founder and chair of the IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Conference . “Striving to build upon their careers, attendees will experience new, in depth, hands-on workshops designed to boost learning, networking and collaboration, for a greater peer discussion experience, and problem solving setting. Our goal is for IEEE WIE ILC to be a place professionals meet and share strategies, so women find new ways to Lead Beyond.”





The 2017 IEEE WIE ILC delivers the networking, educational opportunities and tips even before the live conference begins.





Join our #WIEWednesdays Pre-Conference Virtual Tracks : Meet speakers while they share their experiences and strategies for success. Register for future tracks: 29 March 2017, 19 April 2017 and 10 May 2017 , and watch past sessions on our YouTube Playlist .





Start-Up Pitch Competition : Hosted by our partners, VMWare and Women Who Code, IEEE invites women run startups to submit their company pitch. Six start-ups will be selected to showcase their brand to an audience of potential investors, partners and customers. The application deadline is 31 March 2017 to submit your pitch .





Workshops : There will be twelve focused workshop sessions designed to explore topics and develop skills in depth and to foster better networking and common connections. Go to our workshop schedule to plan an itinerary.





Career Fair : Held 23 May 2017 from 10:00 to 3:00 , attend and learn about new career opportunity at companies like Verizon, Intel, Microsoft, Ericsson, VMware, Rockwell Automation. Don’t have a conference pass, yet would like to attend? Purchase a $5 ticket .



