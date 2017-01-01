IBM Plans Quantum Capability for the Cloud

IBM is launching an initiative to build commercially available universal quantum computing systems that would be be delivered via the IBM Cloud platform.
“Classical computers are extraordinarily powerful and will continue to advance and underpin everything we do in business and society. But there are many problems that will never be penetrated by a classical computer. To create knowledge from much greater depths of complexity, we need a quantum computer,” said Tom Rosamilia, senior vice president of IBM Systems. “We envision IBM Q systems working in concert with our portfolio of classical high-performance systems to address problems that are currently unsolvable, but hold tremendous untapped value.”
https://www-03.ibm.com/press/us/en/pressrelease/51740.wss
0 comments:
Post a Comment