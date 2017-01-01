IBM Launches Enterprise-Ready Blockchain Services for Hyperledger Fabric

IBM InterConnect is launching the first enterprise-ready blockchain service based on the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger Fabric version 1.0.



The service enables production blockchain networks on the IBM Cloud, and is underpinned by the IBM LinuxONE server.



"IBM has applied decades of experience running the world's largest transaction systems for banks, airlines, governments and retailers, to build the most secure blockchain services for the enterprise," said Marie Wieck, general manager, IBM Blockchain. "IBM's blockchain services are built on IBM's High Security Business Network and designed for organizations that require blockchain networks that are trusted, open and ready for business."







Protection from insider attacks - helps safeguard entry points on the network and fight insider threats from anyone with system administrator credentials

The industry's highest certified level of isolation for a commercial system - Evaluation Assurance Level certification of EAL5+ is critical in highly regulated industries such as government, financial services and healthcare, to prevent the leakage of information from one party's environment to another

Secure Service Containers – to help protect code throughout the blockchain application – effectively encapsulating the blockchain into a virtual appliance, denying access even to privileged users

Tamper-responsive hardware security modules - to protect encrypted data for storage of cryptographic keys. These modules are certified to FIPS 140-2 Level 4, the highest level of security certification available for cryptographic modules

A highly auditable operating environment – comprehensive log data supports forensics, audit and compliance

IBM said blockchain networks are only as safe as the infrastructures on which they reside. Security features it provides includes:IBM also announced today the first commercially available blockchain governance tools, and new open-source developer tools that automate the steps it takes to build with the Hyperledger Fabric from weeks to days.