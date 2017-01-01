Huawei Intros 4 Tbit/s Line card for NE9000 Backbone Router enabling 80 Tbit/s Capacity

Huawei has unveiled what it claims is the first 4 Tbit/s router line card that enables high density 100 Gigabit Ethernet interface interconnection and equips its NE9000 backbone router to support a total capacity of up to 80 Tbit/s.



The NE9000 platform comprises part of Huawei's CloudBackbone solution, which is designed to provide higher capacity and improved efficiency for core node and data centre interconnection (DCI) applications in cloud environments.



The new Huawei 4 Tbit/s router line cards utilise the latest Solar5.0 network processing chip design and is claimed to deliver the highest density 100 Gigabit Ethernet interface interconnectivity and to help operators to build flattened backbone networks. In addition, as the NE9000 platform provides support for 400 Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, end-to-end 400 Gbit/s links can be implemented with transport devices for a simplified network topology.



The NE9000 router provides capacity of up to 80 Tbit/s, enabling support for up to 2 million concurrent online users streaming 4K video and designed to address current and future network bandwidth requirements. The NE9000 also features energy-saving capabilities, with a single device claimed to consume 0.4 W/Gbit/s.



As a core element of Huawei's CloudBackbone solution, the NE9000 is designed to work with the company's Network Cloud Engine to offer centralised control and allow real-time detection of traffic changes on the network, thereby helping operators to implement flexible adjustment of the network and improve network efficiency.



Additionally, the Huawei NE9000 can be separated into multiple virtual devices to enable unified bearing of multiple services and the use of fewer network nodes. Moreover, service isolation can be provided utilising virtualisation technology for enhanced network security and reliability.



