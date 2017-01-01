Hedvig Raises $21.5M for Software-Defined Storage

Hedvig, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, raised $21.5 million in Series C funding for its software-defined storage solutions.





Hedvig provides software-defined storage for enterprises building private, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. The Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform consolidates block, file, and object into a single, API-driven platform that keeps pace with ever-growing data needs. Its Universal Data Plane technology forms a distributed, scale-out cluster that transforms commodity servers or cloud computing into a flexible foundation for bare metal, hypervisor, and container infrastructure.The funding included new investments from Singapore-based EDBI and Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The round also included expanded investments from Atlantic Bridge Ventures, including its Oman Technology Fund, and contributions from existing investors True Ventures and Vertex Ventures. The company has now raised a total of $52 million to date.“All sectors of enterprise IT are being hit by new demands from the massive wave of emerging digital businesses. It’s a wake-up call for the storage industry and a signal that a flexible, simple software-defined storage solution is needed for primary and secondary storage in the era of cloud,” said Avinash Lakshman, founder and CEO of Hedvig.