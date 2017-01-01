GTT Launches Global Optical Transport Services

GTT Communications, a global cloud networking provider that in January completed the acquisition of Hibernia Networks, announced the launch of Optical Transport services, designed to provide customers with scalable bandwidth and low latency connectivity for the transport of data and cloud-based applications between financial markets, data centres, media hubs and service provider networks.



The new services leverage the company's extensive subsea and terrestrial optical network, which is optimised for latency performance. The network is based on a DWDM platform and includes three owned and operated, diverse trans-Atlantic cables, as well as over 75 points of presence across North America and Europe. GTT's optical transport service features wavelengths and low latency solutions, offered at 10 and 100 Gbit/s speeds.



The company noted that the new low latency service provides high speed connectivity between major financial, media and commercial centres, delivered over GTT Express, the lowest latency trans-Atlantic cable that provides latency of less than 59 milliseconds between New York and London. The low latency service also provides card and route diversity.



Hibernia Networks and GTT announced the completion of the transaction under which GTT acquired Hibernia on January 9th. The companies originally announced the transaction in early November 2016, through which GTT was to purchase Hibernia for $590 million, including $515 million in cash and approximately 3.3 million shares of GTT common stock valued at around $75 million.



