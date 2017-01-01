GigPeak to showcase 200G PAM4 VCSEL/DML

GigPeak, a supplier of semiconductor ICs and software solutions for high-speed connectivity and video compression over the network and in the cloud that is in the process of being acquired by Integrated Device Technology (IDT), announced that it will showcase a range of products for data centre and telecom markets at OFC 2017.



During OFC, the company will display technology including 200 Gbit/s PAM4 VCSEL and DML drivers for 200/400 Gbit/s applications, 100 Gbit/s LR TOSA and ROSA reference designs in partnership with Shijia Photons Technology, and its 64 Gbaud quad-channel linear optical modulator driver in a 14 x 9.1 mm SMT package for 400/600 Gbit/s coherent applications.



Datacom demonstrations conducted by GigPeak will include its HXT42400 in a TOSA reference design, providing a 4-channel 100 Gbit/s LR NRZ DML laser driver in TOSA, and HXR42400 in ROSA reference design, offering a 4-channel 100 Gbit/s LR NRZ TIA in ROSA, that enable customers to build TOSA/ROSA devices based on its reference design. It will also demonstrate its HXC42400 low power 4-channel 100 Gbit/s LR NRZ CDR integrated with the 100 Gbit/s LR NRZ TOSA/ROSA reference designs.



GigPeak will also show telecom demonstrations including the GX66471 4 channel 64 Gbaud driver targeting linecard and pluggable module vendors developing 400/600 Gbit/s products.



GigPeak noted that the TOSA/ROSA demonstration will involve the combined devices delivering 4 x 25.78 Gbit/s over a distance of more than 10 km of single mode fibre. The optical sub-assemblies utilise Shijia Photons Technology's TOSA/ROSA design and packaging capabilities, designed to simplify evaluation and expand availability of the designs.



The company noted that it is sampling in die form its DML driver and TIA, and expects to begin sampling 56 Gbit/s PAM4 DML drivers and TIAs in die form, as well as Shijia-manufactured TOSAs and ROSAs, in the second half of 2017.



http://www.gigpeak.com