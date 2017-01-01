German service provider Exaring deploys ADVA FSP 3000 for 100G

ADVA Optical Networking announced that German digital service provider Exaring has deployed its technology in what is believed to be Germany's first fully integrated platform for the delivery of IP entertainment services.



Based on the ADVA FSP 3000 solution, Exaring's new national backbone network is designed to transmit high-quality, on-demand TV and gaming services to approximately 23 million households across the country. The 100 Gbit/s core transport infrastructure deployed for Exaring, which also features the FSP Network Manager to provide high service availability, has a total of over 12,000 km of fibre. ADVA noted that its long-term partner dacoso designed and installed the network.



Exaring's new 80-channel optical transport system provides high capacity and low latency performance and will be used solely for the transmission of IP entertainment applications, including new technologies such as UHD 8K TV.



ADVA noted that the dedicated, high-capacity DWDM network for on-demand streaming and multi-player gaming will help Exaring to bypass Internet bottlenecks and deliver delay-free services to its customers. The flexible architecture is additionally designed to enable Exaring to quickly integrate and roll-out new services.