Fujitsu Intros Access-agnostic Virtual Access Network for SMBs

Fujitsu Network Communications has introduced its Virtual Access Network (VAN) solution, designed to address the cost and time barriers for small-to-medium business (SMB) service deployment by eliminating the need for purpose-built routing devices and manual provisioning and allowing the use of any access technology to deliver services, and will showcase the solution at OFC 2017.



Fujitsu noted that SD-WAN and access services can be cost-prohibitive for SMB customers, thereby resulting in an underserved market. Fujitsu's new VAN solution is designed to enable delivery of SMB services more cost-effectively by removing the need for operators to deploy CPE routing devices requiring manual, on site provisioning. VAN also provides a single solution that can be used to deliver virtualised products using multiple access technologies.



The VAN solution helps to minimise service delivery time and costs leveraging features including centralised compute resources. By virtualising and centralising network functions, the solution both improves performance and makes services easier to manage.Fujitsu's VAN solution comprises a services gateway unit, a low-cost whitebox that can support services over any access medium, a plan and provision tool that allows zero-touch plug-and-play provisioning, and a virtual private service VNF that serves to replace traditional routers.The complete solution is designed to help operators: deploy new services without the need for manual provisioning; deliver seamless access regardless of underlying technology, whether fibre, copper, HFC, WiFi or LTE; reduce the cost of service delivery; and enable the delivery of competitively priced services to end customers.