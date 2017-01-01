Fujitsu Enhances and Expands 1FINITY Family for DCI

Fujitsu Network Communications announced enhancements to its 1FINITY T100, including a hyper-dense transponder packaged together with the new 1FINITY T400, a 1 Tbps layer 1 aggregator. By



The company said that by decoupling the transponder and the aggregator, both of which are based on open software and open optics, it can offer customers greater architectural flexibility and industry-leading 10GbE to 100G aggregation density for data center interconnect applications. When the T400 and T100 are deployed together, the unique design of the “decoupled” aggregator and transponder provides ten times better 10GbE to 100G aggregation density than existing solutions.



Some highlights:





The 1FINITY T100 Transport blade, which is designed for 100G and 200G coherent optical transport between data centers in point-to-point or ring topologies, can be deployed independently, in conjunction with other 1FINITY blades such as the L100 Lambda series to provide ROADM capability, or over a third-party FOADM. Numerous feature enhancements have been added to the T100 platform. Zero touch provisioning automates configuration and provisioning, significantly speeding installation and reducing operating expenditures. Streaming telemetry technology provides an improved view of network performance without taxing software management resources to such an extent that other management functions are adversely impacted. Ethernet Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) snooping helps identify network topology with automated network discovery, enabling better planning and monitoring. And for enhanced optical security, the T100 has line-side OTN layer 1 encryption using Advance Encryption Standard (AES-256) for each 100Gb client.



The new 1FINITY T400 Transport blade provides a hyper-dense architecture that is purpose-built for layer 1, 10GbE to 100G aggregation. The platform’s open optics are comprised of 10 x QSFP28 100G-BaseR service ports and 25 x QSFP+ 40 GbE client ports. A 4:1 optical fan-out cable is used to deliver up to 100 x 10GbE client ports. Like the T100, the T400 has zero touch provisioning and AC or DC power supplies. The T400 reduces energy costs with a low power consumption of 0.45W per GbE.

“Our data center interconnect solutions are designed to meet the needs of the country’s largest service providers and data center operators,” said Chris Podraza, head of the optical business unit, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “1FINITY solutions offer unmatched openness, flexibility, density and security. Implementing 1FINITY products, like the latest generation of the T100 and the T400, allow customers to grow their business and to be well-positioned to meet future network needs.”