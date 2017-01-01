Finisar Shows 400, 200 and 100G Pluggables

Finisar, a major supplier of subsystems and components for fibre optic communications, announced multiple optics product and technology demonstrations at OFC, including new 400 Gbit/s CFP8 FR8 and LR8 transceiver, 200 Gbit/s QSFP56 FR4 and LR4 transceiver and a 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 eSR4 extended reach transceiver modules.



The company will also demonstrate its new Flexgrid single low-profile wavelength selective switch (WSS) for next generation ROADM subsystems during the OFC event.



400 Gbit/s CFP8 FR8 and LR8 transceivers



Finisar will hold multiple demonstrations of its MSA-compliant 400 Gbit/s CFP8 transceiver, enabled by 50 Gbit/s PAM4 technology. The CFP8 module family includes an FR8 version supporting 2 km reach and an LR8 version for 10 km reach, both operating over single mode fibre. The modules are designed for applications in router-to-router and router-to-transport client interfaces.



At OFC, optical cables will link a number of booths to create a network of systems and test equipment platforms to demonstrate error-free live traffic transmission at 400 Gbit/s using working Finisar CFP8 modules.



200 Gbit/s QSFP56 LR4 transceiverFinisar's new 200 Gbit/s QSFP56 optical module is an evolution of the four lane QSFP+ form factor designed for hyperscale data centre and high performance computing (HPC) environments. The 200 Gbit/s QSFP56 family initially includes an FR4 version for 2 km and an LR4 version for 10 km reach over single mode fibre. The module utilises 4 x 50 Gbit/s PAM4 electrical and optical interfaces and is designed to work with next generation of switching silicon to enable 6.4 Tbit/s in a 1 RU configuration.The demonstration at OFC will feature an LR4 module designed for 10 km reach as per the IEEE 200GBASE-LR4 standard.100 Gbit/s QSFP28 eSR4 transceiverFinisar's latest 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 extended SR4 (eSR4) module offers long reach over multimode fibre (MMF) and targets enterprises and large data centre applications. Finisar noted that IEEE 100GBASE-SR4 species 70 metres over OM3 fibre or 100 metres over OM4 fibre; the new QSFP28 eSR4 module enables 300 metres over OM3 fibre and 400 metres over OM4 fibre to address typical 10 and 40 Gbit/s applications.The extended reach capability allows data centres and enterprises with installed multimode fibre to use existing fibre plant to upgrade to 100 Gbit/s. The product employs parallel optics and can interoperate in a fan-out configuration with four of Finisar's 25 Gbit/s SFP28 eSR transceivers. A demonstration will show two Finisar 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 eSR4 transceivers connected over 300 metres of OM3 fibre, with traffic generated and measured by an Anritsu MT1100A network master flex.Flexgrid single low profile WSSThe new single low profile WSS, designed for single-slot ROADM line cards, expands Finisar's portfolio of WSS based on its Flexgrid and LCoS technology. The ITU Flexible Grid-compliant device enables dynamic deployment of bandwidth at 6.25 GHz spectral width and intra-channel attenuation control to enhance performance over an optical link.The WSS is offered in configurations from 1 x 2 to 1 x 9 and supports next generation express and colourless/directionless add/drop architectures. The OFC demonstration will feature a 1 x 9 WSS configured to switch a mix of transceiver and ASE inputs to a common output port.