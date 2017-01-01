Finisar Introduces 100 GHz Balanced Detector

Finisar, a supplier of subsystems and components for fibre optic communications, has introduced a new product in its family of high-speed photodetectors, the 100 GHz balanced detector (BPDV4121), designed for next generation optical test and measurement equipment.



Finisar claims that the new 100 GHz product is the fastest detector available and enables coherent signal detection and characterisation at rates up to 160 Gbaud.



Designed for next-generation high bit-rate transmission systems, the new photodetector enables accurate measurement, characterisation and verification of performance in real-time. Finisar noted that the increasing baud rates inherent with coherent transmission demand high-frequency optical modulation analysers, sampling scopes and real-time scopes to perform the neessary verification tests.



Finisar's new BPDV4121 detector operates in the C-band and is delivered in a hermetic package equipped with a connector suitable for 100 GHz and-higher RF connections. Additional key features include high responsivity and low polarisation dependent loss (PDL) performance.



The new BPDV4121 product, which will be displayed at OFC 2017, is currently sampling, with general availability scheduled for later in March.



Finisar has also introduced its new WaveAnalyzer 100S compact optical spectrum analyser, designed to enable spectral measurements with advanced optical communication systems in R&D and manufacturing. Finisar's WaveAnalyzer 100S provides two measurements per second across the C-band for optical communications, with a measurement resolution of 1.8 GHz.



The new optical spectrum analyser utilises Finisar's established WaveAnalyzer GUI, which enables analysis functions such as OSNR measurement and WDM analysis, while a programming interface allows integration with automated test systems. The new WaveAnalyzer 100S is due to begin shipping in May 2017.



