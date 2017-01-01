FatPipe enhances SD-WAN with L2/3 load balancing

FatPipe Networks, the developer of software-defined networks for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, has announced its Next Gen SD-WAN platform, version 9, which is designed to simplify the management of a WAN and provide load balancing for Layer 2 and 3 networks, thereby eliminating the need for routers.



FatPipe's Next Gen Version 9 SD-WAN platform is designed to enable customers to fully integrate its SDN at the data centre with the SD-WAN at the branch level, providing a scalable SDN + SD-WAN solution that is claimed to offer superior functionality to current SD-WAN products. In addition, virtual versions are available for Amazon and Azure platforms, plus VMWare and other popular platforms.



FatPipe's latest Next Gen SD-WAN platform is designed to deliver feature including:



1. Layer 2 and 3 support, enabling routed and switched topologies for global SDN deployments that bridge the LAN and WAN, while also providing low-latency performance and enabling lower-cost deployments.



2. New configuration design with a web-based interface that scales for any screen and offers a unified view across the network and a simplified configuration view to help bring appliances online.



3. New auto-configuration functionality designed to reduce the complexity of configuring multiple appliances, with MPSec, VPN and policy routing rules propagated to remote/branch devices automatically from a central location, plus improved support for legacy routing protocols via BGP and OSPF support.



4. Application visibility and performance allow application flows to be managed across the WAN, with enhanced flexibility in application identification and control over flow direction and a holistic view across the network providing granular application visibility.



FatPipe's 'branch in a box' SD-WAN product integrates all branch requirements, including multi-line load balancing, firewall, VPN, QoS and local Smart DNS. The company noted that with Smart DNS hosted at the local branch, if the cloud-based management product, FatPipe Orchestrator, is inaccessible, the local appliances can continue to perform and transmit data.



