EXFO launches FTB-4 Pro platform for spectral and transport

EXFO has announced the launch of the FTB-4 Pro platform for 100 Gbit/s networks, which it claims is the most compact platform for testing high speed and optical networks, expanding the company's test orchestration portfolio designed to enable efficient and scalable network testing in support of field operations, network performance assurance and service delivery.



EXFO's new 4 slot modular FTB-4 Pro platform combines support for 100 Gbit/s commissioning, turn-up and troubleshooting. The solution includes the FTBx-88200NGE 100 Gbit/s multi-service tester featuring its iOptics transceiver validation software, and the FTB-5240S-P optical spectrum analyser. The solution is designed to eliminate the need for additional platforms or swap modules by enabling transport and spectral testing using a single platform.



The FTB-4 Pro platform supports a range of modules for field testing, data centre interconnect, submarine testing and lab applications to provide increased flexibility and support testing across all phases of the service delivery chain, from development to deployment, maintenance and troubleshooting.Additional module combinations provided by the FTB-4 Pro platform also include iOLM/OTDRs, OLTS for fibre characterisation, dispersion solutions and other transport modules, all of which offer compatibility with EXFO's fibre inspection probes.EXFO noted that the FTB-4 Pro platform features a 10-inch high-resolution widescreen display and a QUAD core processor and operates on the latest Microsoft Windows 10 OS.