Ericsson and T-Mobile Work on LTE Optimization

Ericsson and T-Mobile are working together on a network evolution plan and optimization path to prepare the network for 5G, including 3GPP Release 13 and beyond.



Ericsson's Antenna-Integrated Radio (AIR) helped enable T-Mobile's rapid rollout of 4x4 MIMO and 256 and 64 QAM last year, which doubled peak data speeds. The next step is for T-Mobile to combine its spectrum holdings into one data pipe to enable Gigabit LTE speeds within the year. The plans also calls for LTE-U for bringing Gigabit LTE speed to more places.



Ericsson said it also provided 700 MHz tuning and optimization services, which enabled T-Mobile to adapt coverage, throughput and capacity to manage data traffic growth while ensuring high-quality service to its customers.Neville Ray, CTO, T-Mobile, says: "T-Mobile's LTE network is the most advanced in the US and we'll continue to deploy the latest, global leading technologies that will create the foundation of a powerful 5G network built for mobility. We work closely with strategic partners like Ericsson to deliver the most advanced technologies that enhance our customers' experience."Ulf Ewaldsson, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Ericsson, says: "Our work with T-Mobile has pushed us to find the highest-quality solutions for a growing and demanding subscriber base. For example, our pioneering HD Enhanced Voice service for LTE and Wi-Fi last year improved audio quality and reliability for voice and music within calls. The bar gets higher each time, and we continue to push our own teams to prepare T-Mobile for its journey to 5G."