Ericsson and Cisco Develop VoLTE UC

Ericsson and Cisco showcased a joint Collaboration Mobile Convergence (CMC) solution that delivers Cisco Spark collaboration tools over VoLTE.



Cisco Spark features like messaging, in-line file sharing, and high-definition video conferencing across multiple devices, can be triggered from a simple call to a mobile number. Calls can also be moved seamlessly between devices, including the newly announced Cisco Spark Board, with a simple swipe.



The network ensures seamless handover of voice calls across 2G, 3G, LTE and Wi-Fi accesses. The solution will be available to Service Provider and Enterprise customers by end of calendar year 2017."CMC offers Service Providers a unique competitive advantage to deliver world class business communications services via the mobile phone. This is a great example of Cisco and Ericsson innovation at work to advance the network of the future and support our mobile lifestyles," stated Yvette Kanouff, senior vice president, general manager, Service Provider Business, Cisco.