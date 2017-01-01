Equinix Expands Zurich Data Center Campus with Acquisition

Equinix will acquire ICT-Center AG, Zurich's data center operating business in Zurich, Switzerland. The deal was valued at under $5 million.



The facility, which is adjacent to Equinix's existing Zurich International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers – ZH2 and ZH4, will add approximately 60 cabinets of sold capacity and a total colocation space of approximately 230 cabs. Equinix noted that the data center currently has a large number of network customers, which further increases network density at its Zurich campus, as well as global enterprises and financial services companies.



Equinix's Zurich data centers (ZH1, ZH2, ZH4, ZH5) are tethered together forming a campus environment. The company says customers at its Zurich campus can reach 90 percent of Europe within 20ms.



