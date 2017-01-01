Edgecore Showcases 25/100 GBE switches, virtual OLT based on AT&T XGS-PON specification

Edgecore Networks, a provider of open networking solutions and a subsidiary of Accton Technology, has announced design contributions to the Open Compute Project (OCP) of a 25 Gigabit Ethernet top-of-rack switch and high-density 100 Gigabit Ethernet spine switch designed to lower the cost of high capacity data centre networks, as well as 802.1ac WiFi access point designs.



At the OCP Summit Edgecore is showcasing new open hardware platforms that extend open networking into telecom applications, including a modular packet optical switch integrating Ethernet networking at up to 100 Gigabit Ethernet and featuring analogue coherent optics (ACO) and digital coherent optics (DCO) technology from multiple partners.



The company is also displaying a disaggregated virtual OLT for PON deployment at up to 10 Gbit/ that is based on the AT&T Open XGS-PON 1RU OLT specification contributed to the OCP Telco working group.



Edgecore is contributing the specification and design package for the AS7800-64X, the first open network switch design to be based on the Broadcom StrataXGS Tomahawk II switch series, which provides 64 x QSFP28 ports in a 2U form factor and is designed to deliver a cost effective 100 Gigabit Ethernet networking alternative.



In addition, to meet demand for optimised 25 Gigabit Ethernet top-of-rack switching, Edgecore is contributing the specification and design for the AS7300-54X open network switch, based on Broadcom's StrataXGS Tomahawk switch series, providing 48 x SFP28 ports, each supporting 10 or 25 Gigabit Ethernet and 6 x QSFP28 100 Gigabit Ethernet uplink ports.



The AS7300-54X and AS7800-64X designs feature options for CPU modules incorporating Intel Atom, Xeon Processor D or NXP QorIQ T2080 processors. The switches also initially offer support for OCP-ACCEPTED networking software, including Open Network Install Environment (ONIE), Open Network Linux, Open Optical Monitoring (OOM) API and SnapRoute's FlexSwitch NOS.



At the OCP Summit, Edgecore is showcasing new open networking demonstrations and products including:



1. Its ASFvOLT16 disaggregated virtual OLT, an OCP-INSPIRED product conformant with AT&T Open XGS-PON 1RU OLT specification based on Broadcom StrataDNX switch and PON MAC SOC silicon and offering 16 ports of XGS-PON or NG-PON2 with 4 x QSFP28 ports for next generation PON deployments and R-CORD telecom infrastructure.



2. The AS7812-24S open packet optical switch, a 1.5U modular platform based on Broadcom StrataXGS Tomahawk switch silicon that provides 3.2 Tbit/s bandwidth over a mix of 10 to 100 Gigabit Ethernet ports and 100/200 Gbit/s CFP2 coherent optical ports, integrating optics and coherent DSP technology from partners Acacia Communications, Finisar and NTT Electronics.



3. The OCP-ACCEPTED AS7512-32X 100 Gigabit Ethernet open network switch based on Cavium XPliant switch silicon with Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC), the open source networking software contributed to OCP by Microsoft and co-contributors.



4. An Open Optical Monitoring (OOM) API demonstration based on Edgecore open switch hardware, Cumulus Linux NOS, and 25 and 100 Gbit/s optical transceivers from Finisar that shows the OCP-ACCEPTED OOM integrating asset management and health monitoring of optical transceivers and switches.



5 Its Wedge100BF-65X open network switch, offering 65 x 100 Gigabit Ethernet ports and based on Barefoot Networks programmable Tofino switch silicon, which is being contributed to OCP.





