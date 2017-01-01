ECI introduces Layer 1 optical encryption as-a-service solution supporting 200 Gbit/s

ECI, a global provider of Elastic Network solutions for service providers, critical infrastructure and data centre operators, has announced the introduction of its first optical encryption as-a-service solution, which supports per-service encryption at rates up to 100 Gbit/s and line rates of up to 200 Gbit/s.



The new ECI optical encryption service is designed to meet interoperability, scalability and flexibility requirements and targets service providers, the financial sector, medical and government institutions. The company noted that optical encryption provides no information about underlying services to a potential hacker, introduces minimal latency and can be used to encrypt any type of service.



ECI's solution offers encryption on a per-service basis at up to 200 Gbit/s, which is claimed to make it one of the fastest encryption solutions available. The solution also enables service providers and other institutions to offer Layer 1 encryption as-a-service. The new offering expands ECI's security portfolio for service providers that was launched earlier in 2017.



ECI noted that its encryption method is certified FIPS 140-2 Security Level 2. Additionally, the Layer 1 encryption can be delivered as an alien lambda over other optical networks, thereby providing a more flexible and economical solution.



In February, ECI announced enhancements to its LightSEC cyber security solution that enable service providers to utilise their infrastructure to deliver managed security services to customers, in addition to consolidating their security and connectivity operations. The NFV-based cybersecurity suite LightSEC, featuring technology from partner Check Point Software Technologies, was launched in 2014.



Also in February this year, ECI introduced LightCARE, a proactive network maintenance app, to its LightAPPS family of applications. LightCARE continuously and proactively monitors the health of the network and is designed to pre-empt potential failures and ensure network reliability.



http://www.ecitele.com