EchoStar XXIII Blasts into Orbit in SpaceX's

The EchoStar XXIII successfully launched into geostationary transfer orbit from the historic Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.





EchoStar XXIII is a highly flexible Ku-band satellite based on Space Systems Loral's 1300 platform with four main reflectors and multiple sub-reflectors supporting multiple mission profiles. Initial commercial deployment of EchoStar XXIII will be at 45° West, and the Satellite End of Life (EOL) Power is 20 kilowatts (kW).“This is the third satellite built for EchoStar by SSL to be placed on orbit since last June,” said John Celli, president of SSL. I would like to thank EchoStar, SpaceX and our own engineers and technicians who all worked as a team to make this launch a success.”