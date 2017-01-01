Digital Realty Adds Data Center Space to Atlanta Campus

Digital Realty Trust plans to add approximately 50,000 square feet of interconnected retail colocation data center capacity to its existing 160,000 square feet in the southeast technical hub of Atlanta. The new facility will be connected via fiber to Digital’s existing facility at 56 Marietta Street, the region’s largest stand-alone data center.



Digital Realty said the Atlanta metro area is and extremely appealing interconnection location for enterprises, telecommunications providers and cloud providers given its minimal risk of natural disasters, low cost, reliable power, strong fiber infrastructure and peering capabilities.