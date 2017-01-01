Cylance Plans AI-powered Antivirus for Consumers

Cylance disclosed plans to launch a consumer version of its AI-powered antivirus which blocks everyday malware along with advanced cyber threats. The company named security industry veteran Christopher Bray to launch its consumer division. Cylance currently sells its artificial intelligence-based CylancePROTECT product to businesses, universities, and government organizations. The consumer version is planned for 2018.



“All of us at Cylance are thrilled to bring Christopher on board to architect our consumer strategy,” said Stuart McClure, president and CEO at Cylance. “His direct experience building business relationships and consumer businesses for security software companies will provide a strong foundation and ensure a successful launch.”



Bray began his career in brand management for Procter & Gamble, but quickly moved into sales and marketing management positions for Dell in South Africa. Following that period, Bray held a variety of executive positions during more than a decade spent with McAfee Security, ultimately advancing to become the senior vice president and general manager of consumer PC OEM/ISP/Retail/Mobile. Most recently Bray served as senior vice president of Norton Field Sales and Marketing at Symantec, where he spearheaded Norton’s re-entry into PC OEM and other large, high-volume consumer distribution partnerships, positioning the Norton business for a return to growth.